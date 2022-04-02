Animals at Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center (SWCC) live in several social settings. Coyotes, coatis, and bobcats live both singly and with others, as do some of our Mexican wolves. Mountain lions live in groups of three or four. Many factors determine whether animals live alone or together.
Consider species first. In the wild, adult mountain lions and bobcats roam individually and only come together to breed. Wolves and javelinas live in family groups of related individuals. These family groups do not usually allow unrelated animals to join them. But that’s exactly what must happen when our animals are housed together!
All sanctuary animals are introduced to each other gradually using specific protocols. These procedures include reciprocal exposure of the scent of the new animal to the resident, followed by side-by-side housing before sharing the same enclosure. Even animals who have been appropriately introduced and overall do well together have spats. Animals, like people sometimes just need time away from each other.
How well animals share resources also impacts their ability to live peaceably together. If there are frequent conflicts over food, space, resting places and other resources, what started out as a nice friendship may deteriorate into an adversarial, competitive relationship. Our javelinas for example don’t receive treats from trail guides because that competition can trigger a fight.
Animals’ early experiences have a big influence on their ability to get along with others. Most animals have an early sensitive period when they learn normal, species-typical social behaviors, which to treat as friends, and which to fear and avoid. Coyotes that were raised with dogs before arriving didn’t learn normal coyote social behaviors. So those individuals have other coyotes for next door neighbors rather than roommates. Mountain lion kittens who are raised together during their sensitive developmental period should get along fine provided there is no competition for food. Consequently, we have four young mountain lions who seem to be very happy living together.
Some animals who get along well as youngsters don’t always get along as they get older. As they mature, wild animals usually leave mom and go off on their own. That’s not possible here so friendships may deteriorate into friction. Our animal care staff prevent social conflicts by providing hiding places, elevated platforms, and burrows in enclosures so animals have more private space. Many animals call Southwest Wildlife their forever home so it is important to us that they are happy. Visit us on April 9 for Family Day and see for yourself!
IF YOU GO
Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center
Location: 27026 N. 156th St., Scottsdale
Information: 480.471.9109;
