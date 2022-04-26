4. Earl Cooper with wife and farm staff_large.jpg

Hunkapi Farms’ friendly staff gave Earl Cooper and wife Peggy the VIP treatment.

As a hospital chaplain, community mentor, teacher, and volunteer, Earl Cooper was known for his compassion for those in greatest need. 

“His second love was horses,” Hospice of the Valley social worker Samantha Teddi Deetz says of her 83-year-old patient.

6. horse farm sign Welcome Back Earl Cooper.jpg

Earl competed in roping for many years and later volunteered at the nonprofit Hunkapi Farms in Scottsdale, supporting its mission of caring for children and adults through equine therapy.

2. Earl Cooper with DreamCatchers students_large.jpg

Hospice of the Valley partnered with Mountain View High School’s DreamCatchers, a student club, to bring Earl Cooper back to Hunkapi Farms.

“When exploring what he might look forward to doing now, he shared he’d love to go see some horses again,” Samantha recalls. “We worked with the amazing DreamCatchers club at Mountain View High School and were able to put together a beautiful morning in April at Hunkapi Farms, where he could meet and feed the horses.”

Accompanied by Samantha, Hospice of the Valley nurse Gina Day, and his wife, Penny, the affable Earl was greeted with his favorite Starbucks hot caramel latte and treated to a VIP tour of the farm, a 7-mile drive from his assisted living home in Scottsdale.

1. Earl Cooper with his wife, social worker and farm staff_large.jpg

Earl Cooper volunteered at Hunkapi Farms for many years. Behind him, from left: The farm’s volunteer coordinator, Toni Keberlein; Hospice of the Valley social worker Samantha Teddi Deetz; and Earl’s wife, Peggy.

“To honor his volunteer work, the Hunkapi team granted him the incredible privilege of riding in the horse buggy in the arena,” Samantha says. “His smile was bright and wide as he took several laps around the arena with everyone cheering him on!”

Gina, too, was emotional about the whole experience, “It was such a privilege to be able to go with Earl to Hunkapi Farm and watch him interact with the horses. You could see the sparkle and joy in his eyes!”

When Gina visited him a few days later, Earl was still beaming.

3. Earl Cooper feeding horse_large.jpg

Earl Cooper had dreamed of returning to Hunkapi Farms to feed horses again.

“I had a wonderful time!” he told her, humbled to see so many people come together to make his dream come true.

Lin Sue Flood is Community Engagement director at Hospice of the Valley. To learn about programs and volunteer opportunities, visit hov.org or call 602.530.6900. 

5. horse farm sign Open Your Heart.jpg

Hunkapi Farms encourages you to “open your heart,” using the bond between horse and human as a catalyst for positive growth.

Lin Sue Flood is director of community engagement at Hospice of the Valley. Contact her at lcooney@hov.org or 602.530.6900. For more information, visit hov.org.

