On Nov. 2, Scottsdale’s Proposition 463 asked voters to consider whether or not to ratify the “Scottsdale General Plan 2035.”
Here are the Unofficial Results, last updated Nov. 3, 2021, at 5:16pm:
- Yes – 25,920 (53.45 percent)
- No – 22,577 (46.55 percent)
Ballots that were received in the mail earlier this week, along with ballots that were dropped off at voting locations Tuesday, will not be counted until later this week. Maricopa County will provide daily updates until all ballots are counted.
