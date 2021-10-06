Some seniors in Scottsdale need support, and to help these neighbors in need, the City of Scottsdale has created two seasonal programs focused on assisting income eligible, isolated older adults.
Beat the Heat is a summer program where necessary summer supplies are delivered to home-bound seniors — the program wrapped donations in May. The second, Adopt-a-Senior, is a holiday program that runs October through December.
Last year, a total of 320 seniors were adopted, and information is available now for the 2021 Holiday Adopt-a-Senior program. Residents can complete an application online to become a sponsor. Wish lists will be sent to sponsors the first week of November.
Gift cards will also be accepted and may be dropped off or mailed to the Via Linda Senior Center (10440 E. Via Linda, Scottsdale). In addition, monetary and in-kind donations are accepted all year long. Donations may also be made online.
To learn more about Scottsdale’s Adopt-a-Senior and other programs, visit www.scottsdaleaz.gov/seniors/adopt-a-senior.
