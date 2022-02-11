Car, motorcycle, and military vehicle enthusiasts get revved up for the 8th annual Gila River Hotels & Casinos Concours in the Hills. On Saturday, February 12, guests are invited to take in thousands of vehicles at Fountain Park in Fountain Hills. The free, family-friendly event promises to be high-velocity in a spectacular venue ––all benefitting world-class care at Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
Concours in the Hills creator, Peter Volny, built a thriving advertising business around promoting the automobile industry. Migrating to Arizona, a “mecca” for car collectors, he turned his passion for speed and exotic cars into the premier auto show that draws car enthusiasts from across the Southwest. As a childhood cancer survivor, Volny donates all proceeds from the event to Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
“2022 is shaping up to be an incredibly exciting year,” says Volny. “This year, for the first time ever, we’ve added alternative fuel vehicles to the mix. This is the fourth year the event is benefiting Phoenix Children’s and we are continuing to push the fundraising goal for the hospital. Since 2018, the event has raised more than $500,000 and we have set a new goal to raise $1 million over the next few years.”
This year, Concours in the Hills will expand its race car display and will have noteworthy winning cars representing various types of racing. Other vehicles will be arranged by brand to encourage friendship among owners. They are grouped in domestic, European, and Asian sections. Several military helicopters will also be on display in the military vehicle section. Continuing tradition, the show will be opened by well-known race drivers from F1, Indy, and Sports car racing
The event which started in 2014 with 220 cars and 3,000 spectators, has continued to grow each year, most recently featuring 1,052 cars, 118 sponsor booths, and more than 30,000 spectators in 2020––smashing all previous records.
Spectators are invited to attend from 10am to 3pm on February 12 at Fountain Park, 12925 N. Saguaro Boulevard, in Fountain Hills. Admission and parking are free to spectators. The exhibitor entry fee is a minimum $60 donation for vehicles, $30 for motorcycles, and additional donations are welcomed. from 10am to 3pm at Fountain Park in Fountain Hills.
For more information, visit www.concoursinthehills.org.
