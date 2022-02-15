The story of Little Red Riding Hood and her encounter with the big, bad wolf is well known. It portrays wolves as dangerous villains to humanity; however, wolves remain genuinely misunderstood. These fantastic animals are intelligent, loyal, display strong family bonds, and are vital to our ecosystem. With only a handful of wolves in existence, the 1976 Endangered Species Act recognized and listed the wolves as endangered. The Endangered Species Act prompted the U.S. Fish and Wildlife to form the Mexican Gray Wolf Species Survival Program (SSP). Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center (SWCC) plays a role in this SSP by providing a holding facility for these incredible animals.
In Arizona, the Mexican Wolf or “Lobo” was nearly extinct in the 1970s. The Mexican gray wolf, the smallest subspecies of the gray wolf, only lives in mountain woodland areas of southern Arizona, Mexico, and New Mexico, and remains one of the most endangered mammals in North America. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Mexican Gray Wolf Species Survival Plan began in 1978 with only seven wolves. After 40 years of carefully planned breeding and monitoring, the wolf populations have risen from the founding seven wolves to today’s 186 wild wolves located primarily in Apache Sitgreaves National Forest. More than 350 Mexican Wolves are maintained in approved SSP facilities throughout the United States and Mexico.
Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center aids in the preservation of these wolves by providing a sanctuary and holding facility for mostly senior Mexican gray wolves apart from a young, love-struck couple, Jack and Lupa. While the federal government program provides all the wolf care and management guidelines, it is SWCC who supplies all the food, in-person care, and habitats. Jack, Lupa, and our many senior wolves (over the age of 12) remain part of the federal government’s Species Survival Program. While the youngsters Jack and Lupa could return to the wild someday, the senior wolves will remain at SWCC for the rest of their lives.
The Mexican gray wolf remains endangered and a unique subspecies of the much larger gray wolf. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife SSP along with additional program contributors like SWCC offer new hope for the repopulation of the species to the Southwest and integration to free-roaming lives again. Take a tour of Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center to see Jack and Lupa up close and to learn more about these beautiful wolves. Register at www.southwestwildlife.org.
IF YOU GO
Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center
Location: 27026 N. 156th St., Scottsdale
Information: 480.471.9109; www.southwestwildlife.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.