Running through Sunday, February 6, residents and visitors can enjoy an array of activities, educational events and entertainment that tips its hat to all the city was, is, and will be for years to come––thanks to its rich history and cultures.
The city of Scottsdale’s rich history dates back more than 130 years to the original farming and ranching operations that earned it the title of “The West’s Most Western Town.” Today, Old Town is a bustling and sophisticated area with dozens of local boutiques, art galleries, fine dining establishments, wineries and craft breweries. The city works hard to maintain its “Wild West” charm and keep its heritage alive through events such as Western Week.
“This year’s Western Week is packed full of our most time-honored traditional events and some fascinating new happenings, too,” says Karen Churchard, Director of Tourism & Events for the city of Scottsdale. “Each year we work hard to not only honor the city’s past but also the people who have made up the rich and interesting tapestry that makes the community of Scottsdale so desirable today. We look forward to celebrating Western Week with all our residents and visitors.”
Western Week is comprised of a multitude of events taking place all week long throughout Old Town Scottsdale including:
Western Spirit Gold Palette ArtWalk
February 3 from 6:30 to 9pm
Scottsdale Arts District
As they stroll the streets of the Scottsdale Arts District, guests can enjoy special Western-themed exhibitions within participating galleries as well as live entertainment from the Desert Dixie Band and Gary Sprague, Arizona’s Singing Cowboy and his trusty horse Dusty.
64th Annual Hashknife Pony Express Arrival
February 4 from 11am to 1pm
Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West
Guests are invited to gather as this annual ride culminates on the steps of Scottsdale’s Museum of the West, delivering more than 20,000 pieces of U.S. Mail. This traditional event begins with fanfare surrounding the arrival including live music, bands, line dancers, Native American hoop dancers and royalty, kids’ activities, food trucks, a presentation about the History of Hashknife at 10am, and more. The arrival of the Hashknife Pony Express, the oldest officially sanctioned Pony Express in the world, takes place at High Noon. This event is free and admission to the museum is also free that day.
Arizona Indian Festival
February 5 from 9am to 4pm; February 6 from 10am to 4pm
Brown Avenue & 1st Street
Featuring an array of traditional arts and crafts, entertainment, foods, innovations and trends in cultural tourism experiences, the Arizona American Indian Tourism Association’s two-day cultural celebration honors the 22 indigenous Arizona Indian communities. The largest gathering of these communities in Arizona, this inclusive inter-tribal event serves as a platform for tribal tourism to raise awareness about Arizona’s indigenous communities through fun and engaging experiences.
68th Annual Scottsdale Parada del Sol Historic Parade and Trail’s End Festival
February 5 from 10am to noon (parade); noon to 4pm (festival)
Old Town Scottsdale––Scottsdale Road
With nearly 70 years of history under its belt, the Scottsdale Parada del Sol Historic Parade and Trail’s End Festival is “back in the saddle” (the event’s theme) this year after a one year hiatus. Dan Harkins serves as Grand Marshall of the parade that features more than 125 lively entries including colorful floats, mounted horse-riders, horse-drawn carriages, school marching bands, wagons, and stagecoaches representing many cultures from Mexican and Native American to Arabian and Western. Immediately following the parade, the Historic Old Town district transforms into a massive Western-style block party with a kids’ zone, food trucks, merchandise vendors, and multiple stages with live entertainment, including concerts from today’s popular bands to traditional performers. The parade follows a route from Drinkwater Boulevard, along Scottsdale Road, finishing at Brown Avenue and Indian School Road.
Arizona Native Edible Experience
February 5 from 6 to 9pm
Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West
Complementing the Arizona Indian Festival, this incredible signature culinary event offers guests an opportunity to taste traditional and fusion foods and cocktails prepared by Native Chefs while enjoying Native American arts and artists in a glamorous cocktail party setting. The evening presents a rich tapestry of Native Arizona through its history, food, people, music, and culture, and aims to bring together multiple Native communities, to highlight and celebrate the contributions of Arizona’s Native Peoples. Tickets are limited and cost $25 per person including the no-host bar and silent auction.
For more, visit www.scottsdalewesternweek.com.
