Friendly Pines Camp in Prescott--Arizona’s longest-running, family-owned sleepaway camp--will host a special “Round-Up” for families on Monday, April 25, at 7pm at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess. The featured speaker will be Camp Director Megan May, who will offer an informative presentation and discuss all the emotional and physical benefits that children experience when they attend a summer sleepaway camp. There is no cost to attend and complimentary gifts and door prizes will be given. The grand prize will be $500 OFF camp tuition.
Friendly Pines Camp is available for children ages 6 through 14 and offers a wide range of traditional camp activities: sports, horseback riding, waterskiing, swimming, rock climbing, performing arts, fine arts, pet care, hiking, canoeing, kayaking, sewing, and more. There are 1-week, 2-week, 4-week, and 6-week camp sessions available. There’s a special discount for siblings. This nationally-renowned sleepaway camp will celebrate its 81st summer this year. Camp will run from May 28 through July 23. There will also be a FREE Open House at the camp on May 21.
The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess is located at 7575 E. Princess Drive in Scottsdale. Advanced registration is required. RSVP on the camp’s website at www.friendlypines.com.
