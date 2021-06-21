Scottsdale’s 85258 ZIP code is anchored by the upscale, master planned communities of Gainey Ranch and McCormick Ranch. Shopping, dining and outdoor recreation are all plentiful in the area. Situated between the Loop 101 and Scottsdale Road, the landscape is punctuated throughout by green space and waterways that comprise the McCormick Ranch Golf Club and Gainey Ranch Golf Club. |CST
Buy a Home
The median sale price in 85258 is $649K — recent sales range from a 1bd/1ba, 704 sq.-ft. condo for just over $193K to a 5bd/5ba, 4,576 sq.-ft. home that sold for just over $1.8M. (Source: Redfin.com)
Get Outdoors
Mountain View Park is a 30-acre recreational parkland offering a variety of sports courts and fields, a playground and community center. Visitors will find lighted basketball and tennis courts, a sand volleyball court, three soccer fields and a 12-station exercise course.
Planning ahead, the community center offers after-school programs that will start up in the fall, in the meantime, the center is open with limited hours. Call for details.
Location: 8625 E. Mountain View Rd., Scottsdale, 85258
Hours: Sunrise to 10:30pm
Info: scottsdaleaz.gov/parks/mountain-view-park; 480.312.2584
Take in Some History — Have Some Fun
Directly adjacent to this ZIP is McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park complex with miniature train rides, jungle gyms and a 10,000-sq.-ft. model railroad display. Operated by the City of Scottsdale Parks & Recreation Department, the 30-acre park features the Paradise & Pacific Railroad train ride and a 1950-vintage Allan Herschell carousel, a variety of shops and museums, one-of-a-kind playgrounds and play areas and plenty of grass and trees to just kick back and relax.
Location: 7301 E Indian Bend Rd, Scottsdale, 85250
Hours: Opens at 9am
Info: therailroadpark.com; 480.312.2312
Grab a Bite to Eat
Obon Sushi + Bar + Ramen has a new location; canopied paths and sidewalks intermingle under lush citrus trees and trellised gardens at The Grove, a shopping and dining destination in Scottsdale’s McCormick Ranch.
With a polished casual approach, Obon’s goal is to provide an unconventional and memorable dining experience. The menu features an array of shareable plates, steamed buns, ramen and sushi, as well as an expansive list of inventive and thoughtful cocktails.
Location: 7300 N. Vía Paseo Del Sur, Suite 102, Scottsdale, 85258
Info: obonsushi.com/the-grove; 623.295.2002
