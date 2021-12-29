Scottsdale’s one-of-a-kind entertainment destination, Arizona Boardwalk, presents the first of its 2022 festivals in its outdoor courtyard this January. The free line-up includes family-friendly meet-and-greets with costumed characters, animal guests, live performances, and more.
Here is a look at Arizona Boardwalk’s upcoming events:
January 2: Family Fun Winterfest
Take photos with the Ice Princesses—Anna and Elsa; play in the falling snow; enjoy music, dancing, and interactive games on center stage; play in bounce houses, slides, and obstacle courses; get your face painted; enter the coloring contest; and win prize giveaways in the Family Fun AZ Drawings.
Details: Noon-4pm; free
January 15: Conservation Expo
This family-friendly festival will feature live animals including penguins, sloths, falcons, reptiles, and wild horses. Other highlights include pet adoptions, sustainable food sampling, hands-on activities, and 40-plus organizations who are making a difference.
Details: 9am-2pm; free
January 22: Family Fun Action and Adventure Festival
Meet your favorite Action Heroes—Batman, Captain America, Super Girl and Wonder Woman; scale giant rock walls; enjoy bounce houses, slides, obstacle courses, face painting, live entertainment, family-friendly performances, prize giveaways and raffles; and shopping from local vendors.
Details: 10am-2pm; free
Arizona Boardwalk is located at 9500 East Via de Ventura, A100 in Scottsdale. For more information, visit www.azboardwalk.com.
