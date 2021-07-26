Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West (SMoW) announced an upcoming exhibition celebrating the life and works of Edward Curtis, Light and Legacy: The Art and Techniques of Edward S. Curtis.
At the close of the 19th century, many Indigenous Peoples in the United States continued to adhere to traditional ways of life despite the tremendous pressures of modernity. Visionary Seattle photographer Edward Curtis saw the importance of honoring Native Americans on film. Over three decades, Curtis created thousands of images, audio recordings and the earliest motion pictures of Native Peoples, all while making tremendous contributions to the art and science of photography.
The exhibition opens to the public Oct. 19 and will run through late spring 2023. It is co-curated by Dr. Tricia Loscher, assistant director for Collections, Exhibitions and Research at SMoW.
Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West is located at 3830 N. Marshall Way, Scottsdale. For additional information, call 480.686.9539 or visit scottsdalemuseumwest.org.
