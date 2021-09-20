Dana Close

Neighbors describe Dana Close as a beacon of light and hope for their south Scottsdale Hacienda del Ray neighborhood. Thanks to her efforts, Close captured one of four 2020 Spirit of Scottsdale awards as the Individual winner.

Scottsdale’s Neighborhood Advisory Commission wants to showcase the people and organizations that embody the “Spirit of Scottsdale,” and it is looking to residents to help find them.

The annual Spirit of Scottsdale award recognizes residents and organizations/businesses that help to strengthen and build Scottsdale’s community through their commitment to and involvement in neighborhoods. Nominations are now being accepted for the 2021 program and will close Dec. 31, 2021.

A nomination form and additional information can be found on the City of Scottsdale’s website: www.scottsdaleaz.gov/citizen-service/spirit-awards.

