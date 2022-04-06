Many of us already call the Town of Carefree home for a reason. Beyond the Carefree Desert Gardens, iconic shopping on Easy Street, and abundance of dining options for any appetite, Carefree exudes a sense of relaxation and, well, a carefree attitude. Adding to the Town of Carefree’s distinctive character, and nestled in the high Sonoran Desert, sits CIVANA Wellness Resort & Spa. The earthy location recently expanded its wellness and retreat programming through a new partnership with iconic fitness brand, iFIT Health & Fitness, to offer iFIT Retreats.
The award-winning destination wellness resort—ranked the No. 4 U.S. Destination Spa by Travel + Leisure—provides a world-class setting to host iFIT’s first-ever real-world retreats. Priding itself on being the first ever wellness resort and spa to focus on happiness first, healthiness always, CIVANA provides time and space to awaken the soul, free the mind, and connect.
“CIVANA’s mission is to provide our guests with individualized programs that bring overall happiness and well-being,” says Adam Ross, Co-Founder of CIVANA Wellness Resort & Spa. “The expansion of our curated retreats, such as that with iFIT Health & Fitness, allows us to further this mission and provide guests with the latest advancements in this industry.”
What to expect?
While CIVANA may be in your own Carefree backyard, it will be worth the four-day, three-night wellness experience led by iFIT’s in-demand trainers alongside CIVANA’s expert Wellness Guides. Each experience is tailored for all fitness levels with a goal of personal well-being and resetting your mind and body.
Although you will have luxury accommodations, you’ll most likely be too busy exploring the resort’s hyper-seasonal, locally sourced meals, iFIT hosted fitness classes, curated wellness activities (think sound baths, meditation, and aerial yoga), and wellness spa to stay in your room.
As with most things at CIVANA, you’ll receive a customized nutrition plan after a one-on-one consultation with one of iFIT’s on-site registered dieticians.
When relaxation is a must, you can indulge in the signature retreat CIVANA spa massage treatment along with time at the spa’s signature Aqua Therapy Circuit of hot and cold pools, cool waterfall shower, and sanarium.
CIVANA’s newly reimagined fitness facility features iFIT’s signature Freemotion equipment, including the Freemotion Interactive Cardio Experience and the Freemotion Inclusive Strength Training Experience. The new offerings make thousands of live and on-demand workouts, led by some of the world’s top professional athletes, gold-medal Olympians, and celebrity coaches, available at your convenience. This spring, renowned iFIT Trainer John Peel will host retreats on April 14 through 17 and May 15 through 18.
“These retreats are designed to bring iFIT’s unparalleled connected fitness experience to life in a new and unique way,” says Mark Watterson, iFIT’s Chief Experience Officer. “For the first time, our community will be able to learn from our premiere trainers in real life, while surrounded by all that CIVANA’s properties have to offer.
Sometimes, it’s good to escape your own backyard, even if it’s just down the road for a quick spring refresh.
CIVANA Wellness Resort & Spa is located at 37220 Mule Train Road in Carefree. For more information visit https://retreats.ifit.com or call 470.826.1029.
