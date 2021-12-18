At Scottsdale’s Stefan Mann, owner Patrice Sanders’ mission is to find items that are as unique as each customer. The family-owned boutique specializes in a handbags, luggage and fine leathergoods, in addition to other clothing and accessories.
“We love to support and feature the beautiful items produced by small companies and artists here in the United States and throughout the world,” said Sanders. “The lines we carry include Tommy Bahama, Lisette, Renuar, Picadilly, Carine, Foxcroft, BY JJ, Hobo, Brahmin, Anuschka, Osoode Marley, Andre Assous, Briggs and Riley and many more as we stock shoes, jewelry, handbags, luggage, wallets and clothing.”
Sanders added that they can share detailed information about most of the items that the boutique carries, which she says makes the purchase more meaningful.
“The artists we features are Michele Laidier who has one-of-a kind knitted vests, Rose Balazs who does beaded and crocheted and wire-wrapped jewelry, and Shannon Tagart who has found a Canadian company to put her abstract art on clothing.”
The store was established in 1979, and Sanders says that she appreciates their small community, sharing that “everyone wanted us and other businesses to make it through the pandemic. So, they tried to support us all.” And she attributes the company’s staying power, in part, to its customer service.
“Our customers are like family to us, and we always try to treat each person who enters our store with kindness and respect. We also love what we do.”
Stefan Mann is located at 34505 North Scottsdale Road, Suite G-10. The store is open Monday-Saturday, 10am–6pm, and Sunday 12–5pm.
For additional information, call 480.488.3371 or visit www.stefanmann.com.
