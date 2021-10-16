At ArtQwest in Scottsdale, owner Rick Hunt’s mission is to bring patrons unique, original art by up-and-coming artists, state-of-the-art custom framing and very reasonable prices. And whether it is handling fine art sales, custom framing, mirrors or repairs, they do it all with superb customer service that has been honed by 25 years of experience.
Established in 2015, ArtQwest houses more than 1,000 pieces of original art at its Scottsdale location, 7609 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Suite C-6. The art boutique is open 10am–6pm, Monday through Saturday; closed on Sunday.
For additional information, call 602.422.9855 or visit www.artqwest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.