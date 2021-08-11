Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 215 PM MST. * At 1203 PM MST, gauge reports indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain in Verde River and Sycamore Creek which is a tributary to the Verde River. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. A webcam on Sycamore Creek showed significant flow near where it merges into the Verde River. A USGS gauge further upstream on Sycamore Creek measured a 6 foot rise. Flood waters are expected to continue into the Verde River. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Fountain Hills and Fort McDowell. This includes the following highways... AZ Route 87 between mile markers 189 and 193. This includes the following streams and drainages... Sycamore Creek, Verde River and Salt River. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. && FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for... The Bush burn scar in... Gila County in east central Arizona... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 130 PM MST. * At 1119 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Bush Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. A USGS gauge on Sycamore Creek near Fort McDowell has seen a another rapid 3 foot rise and is now running around 6 feet. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Sycamore Creek, Reno Creek, and other washes. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Bush Burn Scar. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Bush Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Round Valley, Sunflower, Ballantine Trailhead, Sugarloaf Mountain, Punkin Center and Tonto Basin. This includes the following highways... AZ Route 188 between mile markers 250 and 259. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 205 and 214. This includes the following streams and drainages... Picadilla Creek, Verde River, East Fork Sycamore Creek, Boulder Creek, Mesquite Wash, Camp Creek, Sycamore Creek, Cottonwood Creek and Ironwood Wash. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Bush Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. && FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE