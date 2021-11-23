Residents who want to participate in Scottsdale Parks and Recreation’s January, February and March recreation programs, get ready. Registration for winter programming opens Monday, Nov. 29, at 8am, for residents, and Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 8am, for non-residents.
Browse classes online via the online registration system or view the activity brochure online.
