...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES... At 417 PM MST, gauge reports and webcam footage continue to show significant flow in Vekol Wash causing unbridged crossings, including Ralston Road, to be impassable. Some locations that will experience flooding include... Maricopa and Ak-Chin Village. This includes the following streams and drainages... Vekol Wash. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern La Paz and Maricopa Counties through 545 PM MST... At 438 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms over southern and western portions of Yavapai County moving south and southwestward. The storms will begin entering northwest Maricopa and far northeast La Paz Counties by 445pm and continue moving through the area until at least 545pm. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Boaters on Lake Pleasant should seek safe harbor immediately. Locations impacted include... Surprise, Wickenburg, Wittmann, Circle City, Alamo Lake State Park, Aguila, Lake Pleasant, Morristown and Vistancia. This includes the following highways... US Highway 60 between mile markers 83 and 136. AZ Route 74 between mile markers 1 and 23. AZ Route 303 between mile markers 126 and 131. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH