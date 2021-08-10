The Valley has already surpassed rain totals for the previous two monsoon seasons combined. According to the National Weather Service, July 2021 was the wettest July or August since at least 1990 per the Phoenix Rainfall Index, with an average of 2.81” received. This index averages rain gauges across the Valley. And the season is far from over — it doesn’t officially end until Sept. 30.
“The key to keeping safe during storm season is being prepared,” said Scottsdale Emergency Manager Troy Lutrick. “Before storms hit, have items on hand and ready to go, including ones that protect your property from flooding.”
Some residents in Scottsdale rely on sandbags to protect their property from storm flooding. The city provides both sand and bags as a courtesy to residents. However, demand is typically high during storms, and the city cannot guarantee availability of complimentary sand and bags to everyone.
Before the next storm event arrives, the city is encouraging residents to explore newer alternatives to sandbags.
Flood diversion tubes act much like sandbags to block floodwaters from entering homes. The tubes are easy to place and weigh little until filled with water. Any common garden hose attaches, making the flood diversion barrier simple to fill. Other options include transportable flood fence barriers and water absorbent cushions.
Residents whose properties are subject to seasonal flooding are encouraged to explore these alternatives to sandbags through local hardware stores and online retailers.
3 Storm Safety Tips from City of Scottsdale
Stay Informed:
- Updates will be posted on the city’s website: www.scottsdaleaz.gov
- Updates will also be shared on city Twitter accounts: @ScottsdalePD, @ScottsdaleFire and @ScottsdaleAZgov.
- The city’s call center at 480.312.3111 is open from 8am–5pm weekdays to answer questions and share storm information.
Be Prepared:
- Put together a simple supplies kit with basics like flashlights, batteries and bottled water. For more details on what you need and how to put together a kit, visit www.ready.gov/kit.
- Make sure you have a plan to communicate with your family and loved ones during a storm. Get more information on creating a plan at www.ready.gov/make-a-plan.
Use Caution:
- Don’t travel in heavy rain unless necessary. Obey all signs and avoid low-lying areas. Do not cross running water. More car safety tips are available at www.ready.gov/car.
- Call ahead if you’re planning to use city parks, the preserve and recreation areas. The city’s call center at 480.312.3111 will have closure information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.