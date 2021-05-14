Yesterday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) adjusted its guidance and now says that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.
In the wake of that announcement, Scottsdale Mayor David D. Ortega is withdrawing his Jan. 13 emergency proclamation related to masks. Covering one’s nose and mouth when interacting with others is still encouraged, but masks will no longer be required in city buildings and facilities.
“The CDC’s latest guidance is another signpost on the road back to normal, and it will be a relief to many. But we still have to be smart, and cautious, because COVID is not gone — we cannot declare ‘all clear’ yet,” said Ortega. “Vaccinations are proven effective and have helped us get to this point. We ask people in Scottsdale to treat others with courtesy, respect, and with awareness of the health concerns that remain about this deadly virus.”
Withdrawing the mask order acknowledges the CDC’s latest guidance and the fact that Scottsdale has the highest vaccination rate of the major Valley cities.
According to the Maricopa County Vaccine Dashboard, more than 70 percent of eligible Scottsdale residents have received at least their first dose of the vaccine.
The State of Arizona vaccination point of distribution site at WestWorld remains in operation, vaccines are available and now authorized for anyone ages 12 and older. Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are also accepted.
