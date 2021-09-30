How important is your mail-in ballot? It is so important that it could help determine the future of Scottsdale.
Upcoming developments and projects such as road repair, land preservation and increasing safety protocols are being planned. Now, all the city needs is feedback from its residents.
Every registered voter will receive a mail-in ballot, scheduled to be sent out on Oct. 6, with a YES or NO option.
By engaging in the election for Proposition 463 up until Nov. 2, Scottsdale will get the response it needs to decide whether or not to ratify the Scottsdale General Plan 2035. The new general plan was adopted by Scottsdale City Council on June 8 and, if ratified, it will replace the existing plan from 2001.
“The nice thing is that everyone gets a ballot for this election automatically and they can take their time to vote on the ballot and educate themselves,” City Clerk Ben Lane said about the mail-in ballot style of the election.
A new General Plan is expected from the City of Scottsdale approximately every 10 years in order to maintain the city’s status of reforming and redesigning. With the goal to upgrade the physical attributes of Scottsdale, the General Plan offers both community-created and state-mandated elements that will focus on 24 different topics to enhance.
“I think it serves as a foundation for future development and the goals that the city wants to accomplish,” said Scottsdale resident Troy Freeman.
Community-created elements, which are not state-mandated, plan to incorporate a greater sense of character and artful conception that will affect arts, culture, health, tourism and education.
The four elements listed in the plan are subject to change in various manners such as landscaping, minimizing light and noise pollution as well as keeping the Western culture of the city.
It is important that input from all citizens is considered, which is why the community involvement element aims to protect the relationship between citizen and government conversations and decision making.
The health and wellness properties of the city share a common goal to expand access to human services, youth services and healthy food options for all families and senior citizens.
The significance of the connection between council members and residents was crucial to the decision making for the report, according to City of Scottsdale council member, Solange Whitehead.
“The new general plan straightens the protection of our character, the protection of our development standards and it expands open space requirements on developers and on ourselves,” Solange said.
The plan sections that are required by state law are labeled as state-mandated elements in the General Plan. These elements include land use, environmental planning, conservation, water, resources, energy, housing, recreation, public buildings, neighborhood preservation, and revitalization. The protection of the Scottsdale Airport is a main focus in the state-mandated section, to keep the coordination intact with other sources of transportation and land policies.
Conservation and the Environmental Planning elements want to ensure the protection of nature and natural resources at risk of global warming. The safety of every citizen in Scottsdale is a top priority for the state, which recognizes the need for bicycle-friendly transportation and overall security of all public health aspects, such as crime prevention and emergency management.
RESOURCES:
Learn more about Scottsdale’s Nov. 2 election.
Read the Scottsdale General Plan 2035.
