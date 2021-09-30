Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 1130 PM MST Thursday. * At 339 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly near Cave Creek and Lime Creek in extreme northern Maricopa County. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Scottsdale, New River, Cave Creek, Camp Creek and Seven Springs. Cave Creek and Lime Creek are the most likely place to experience minor flooding. This includes the following streams and drainages... Grapevine Wash, Seven Springs Wash, Verde River, Lime Creek, Skunk Creek, Camp Creek, Rodger Creek, Davenport Wash, Deadman Creek, New River, Cave Creek, Cottonwood Creek and North Canyon Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&