The Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce celebrated another area business last month with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. This time, at Pinnacle Fitness on Thursday, Sept. 2.
The company says, “We turn the clock back on your life and get you feeling the best you have in years. Wake up stiff? Lose your balance? Feel tired all the time? We can help!”
Pinnacle Fitness was created for people who are intimidated by regular gyms, and the company says that they “are nothing like your typical gym.”
Adding, “We pride ourselves on having the best trainers, empowering our members to get better each and every day and having a community that people want to be a part of. Our innovative approach intermixes the best exercises from a variety of disciplines that teach you how to move better, get out of pain, and be the best version of You!”
Pinnacle Fitness is located at 21811 N. Scottsdale Rd. #125, in Scottsdale. Contact the company at 480.306.7187 or luke@pinnaclefitnessaz.com, or visit www.pinnaclefitnessaz.com for additional information.
