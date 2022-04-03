On the heels of Spring Training 2022, travelers may be reflecting on the impact traveling can have on staying dedicated to fitness and wellness goals. So many times when out of the comfort of home, it’s easy to eat unhealthy meals out of convenience and skip our regular wellness routine. With those things in mind, Canopy by Hilton Scottsdale Old Town has reinvented its offerings to help guests stay on track––debuting a selection of wellness-infused guestrooms geared toward the fitness-minded traveler complete with leading equipment from Peloton and Therabody.
While the natural surroundings of Scottsdale and Camelback Mountain provide optimal opportunities for guests to get out and get active, these upgraded elements bring the outdoors inside, encouraging a healthy start or end to the day in a private setting. Each room includes a Peloton bike, Theragun Elite Massage Gun, Therabody Wave Roller, and a yoga mat. For those whose fitness aspirations go beyond their stay in a Wellness Guestroom, Canopy Scottsdale boasts a 24-hour fitness studio that caters to any workout style with its assortment of cardio, strength, core and balance equipment.
“From the moment guests step through our front door, they are greeted by an environment that captures the essence of the surrounding Scottsdale community, so it only made sense to take it a step further and fuse the community’s fitness and wellness qualities into these upgraded guestrooms,” says Devin Mahoney, general manager and chief enthusiast of Canopy Scottsdale.
Guests with existing Peloton accounts will be able to continue tracking their progress and goals by logging into their established accounts, while someone who may be taking their first Peloton class will be able to try out any of the classes for free as a guest.
With Scottsdale consistently ranking at the top of healthy living charts in the United States, perhaps moving your workout indoors during a quick staycation should be top of mind in April.
For more information or to book a wellness-infused staycation, visit www.hilton.com/en/hotels/phxotpy-canopy-scottsdale-old-town.
