A new made-to-order alcoholic and non-alcoholic frozen dessert and coffee concept is coming to the Scottsdale Waterfront. Set to open this month at 7135 E. Camelback Rd., Suite 151, Buzzed Bull Creamery is a unique brand the invites customers to enjoy a fun, friendly, indulgent experience outside of traditional bars and restaurants.
“When we first tried Buzzed Bull Creamery, we fell in love with the concept,” said Jay Shah, co-partner of the Scottsdale location with his wife Nilam Shah and managing partner Dominick Davis. “We think that Old Town Scottsdale is the prime location to open Buzzed Bull’s first Arizona location and we can’t wait for residents and visitors to give it a try.”
Buzzed Bull Creamery infuses alcohol into ice cream using liquid nitrogen for a true “mad scientist experiment” effect that is fun for the whole family. Adults can enjoy their favorite cocktails as decadent desserts while kids can customize their own sweet treats and watch their dessert being created before their very eyes, complete with “smoke” and spectacle. Buzzed Bull’s friendly vibe with ample seating and music encourages guests to come for the treats and stay for the experience.
Guests can get a taste of Buzzed Bull’s specialties such as the Death by Chocolate featuring chocolate, brownies, chocolate chips and chocolate sauce on top (with or without the “Suggested Buzz” of chocolate vodka); Honey Bourbon Pecan with honey, pecan and whipped cream (Suggested Buzz is bourbon, of course); and Bonfire featuring marshmallow syrup, graham cracker, chocolate chips and cinnamon (with cinnamon whiskey as the Suggested Buzz). Specialties can be made into ice cream or a milkshake and served either “buzzed” (for the 21 and over crowd) or non-buzzed.
Many of these selections can also be made into specialty latte drinks at the “Buzzed Bull Espresso Bar” or served the Buzzed Bull way with a steamed ice cream base. Traditional coffee drinks such as mochas, lattes, macchiatos and cappuccinos are also available.
Sweets lovers can also make their own decadent cocktail (or mocktail) creation by selecting their base (ice cream, vegan/non-dairy selection or sorbet) their base flavor (including choices such as vanilla, chocolate, mint, and cake batter) and mix-ins or toppings (featuring goodies like M&Ms, gummy worms, rainbow sprinkles, and a selection of nuts and sauces). They can then opt for their dessert to be served up “buzzed” or “non-buzzed” and finished off with extras like whipped cream, additional mix-ins or toppings and, of course, a cherry on top (moonshine cherry optional).
Buzzed Bull Creamery is set to open mid-October and will soon announce official grand opening details. For more, visit www.buzzedbullcreamery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.