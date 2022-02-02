Wild West meets upscale arts, culture, and fine dining. This is how the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show bills it’s one-of-a-kind event. Heading into its 67th year, the show which is expected to attract thousands of spectators, brings with it galas, educational seminars, international cuisine, and vendor booths featuring unique works of art.
Although the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show wasn’t officially founded until 1956, Scottsdale’s love affair with Arabian horses began around 1940, when several owners moved to town. The nonprofit group whose mission is to promote and breed these highly regarded horses on an international basis through programs and competitions, has a long history.
In 1954, the first Arizona Arabian Horse Association started, leading to the first All Arabian Horse Show at the mansion owned by Helen Wrigley––the Arizona Biltmore. Some 100 horses and their owners participated in the inaugural show. The show has since moved around from the ranch owned by Anne and Fowler McCormick in 1956 to Paradise Park, the Kemper Marley Property, and the current location––WestWorld––on the southwest corner of Shea Boulevard and the Loop 101 Freeway.
Today, the show hosts more than 2,400 horses, over 300 commercial exhibitors, and attracts more than 300,000 visitors––making it the largest in the world. Simply referred to as the “Scottsdale Show” now, it is one of the area’s most beloved events.
In addition to the show, Arabian horse enthusiasts should add February 19 to their calendars, as its National Arabian Horse Day. Something that is sure to be celebrated at the show.
This year, the renowned show will be held from February 17 through 27, with events filling each day. Doors open daily at 7:30am, and shopping expo hours run from 10am to 6pm on Sunday through Thursday, and 10am to 7pm on Friday and Saturday, with competitions running throughout the day. There are many ticket options available. Tickets are $15 per day for general admission, $10 per day for seniors and military, and children 12 and under are free. Reserved and box seats are also available. February 22 is Military Appreciation Day and all veterans and families with appropriate credentials will receive free admission. February 25 is Free Family Fun Night, and admission will be free for the evening performance.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.scottsdaleshow.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.