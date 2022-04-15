Roman Myrkin, Studio Director of Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Scottsdale is a proud Ukrainian. After hearing about the war between Russia and Ukraine, he knew he needed to do something to help.
“All of our instructors are from the Ukraine,” says Myrkin. “All of us still have loved ones over there. It’s a stressful time for us because we want our families to be safe. We love Ukraine and our hearts are breaking for our friends and family every day.”
So Myrkin and the staff at the Scottsdale studio decided to do something.
The studio is hosting a fundraiser—Teach to Help Ukraine—from noon to 5pm on April 16, with one public class at 2:30pm. All other classes will be private dance sessions with the instructors.
The studio is requiring a minimum donation of $50 to take part in one of the day’s sessions. All proceeds collected will be donated to Artek, an organization founded in 1925 that is committed to helping Ukrainian orphans. The organization serves as International Children’s Center committed to the rehabilitation and recreation of orphans. While Artek is committed to helping all children without parents or guardians, they’ve seen a heightened need to help children orphaned from the crisis in the Ukraine.
“Artek is a great organization,” says Myrkin. “We’re very honored to be able to donate the funds we collect to them. We know it’ll help the children of Ukraine so much. We’re doing everything we can to help from where we are.”
Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Scottsdale is located at 9181 E Bell Road, Suite C101. For more information, call 480.771.9932.
