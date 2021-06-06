The City of Scottsdale’s Parks & Recreation Department is in full summertime mode and offers plenty of ways for families to stay active, engaged and entertained this month and beyond — here are just three:
#1. Youth Development’s Summer Camp
Summer camps are returning for more fun-filled adventures beginning June 7. Programs will be offered at the following locations for youth and teens going into grades 1-8:
- Echo Canyon
- Cocopah Middle School
- Horizon Community Center
- Redfield Elementary
Parents can register on a full-summer or weekly basis. To learn more about summer programs and to register online, visit recreation.scottsdaleaz.gov and search “Summer Camps.”
#2. Beyond Summer Camps
Parks & Recreation also offers swim lessons, tennis leagues, youth activities and more throughout the summer. They also have programs for adults of all ages, with everything from arts and crafts, photography classes, dance, exercise and more.
#3. Enjoy Family Time at Upgraded Parks
Comanche, Shoshone and Zuni parks recently received upgrades to their playgrounds, including new equipment and wood fibers to replace the existing sand. All three playgrounds are open and received shade structures this spring.
For more ways to stay active, entertained and get outdoors this summer, visit scottsdaleaz.gov/parks.
