Goodguys Rod & Custom Association is returning to WestWorld of Scottsdale for the 11th FiTech Fuel Injection Spring Nationals, April 16–18. The event will feature over 1,000 custom hot rods, muscle cars and trucks competing for show prizes and on-track at the Goodguys CPP Autocross Series.
Hundreds of vendors and exhibitors will be on site offering everything from car parts to memorabilia. There will also be a weekend-long swap meet and corral featuring cars for sale. Throughout the weekend Goodguys will also be doing giveaways of their choice products. The kids will have plenty to enjoy too, including clowns, caricatures and more.
The event wraps up Sunday, April 18, with the All American Sunday celebration featuring an All American Sunday AutoCross Shootout. The event concludes Sunday afternoon with a showcase of the weekend’s winners where organizers present extraordinary hot rodders with custom-made awards including the Always Hot Rods Builder’s Choice Top 10.
For complete details and to register a vehicle or purchase tickets, visit good-guys.com/sn.
