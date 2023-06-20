Scottsdale Water is sending out irrigation guidance to residents and businesses in hopes to resonate with customers to make the irrigation process easier to understand and execute.
The bottom line: Desert landscape should be watered no more than twice a week, and it should be watered between 7 p.m. and 10 a.m.
While water conservation is a top priority in Scottsdale, most landscapes are overwatered. The idea is to cut back on overwatering and help better conserve this precious resource. This initiative supports the goal of water conservation, efficiency and therefore reductions throughout the city, and aligns with asking customers to voluntarily reduce their water use by at least 5%.
Desert landscape should be watered slowly; drip irrigation is ideal for this type of watering. This method promotes root growth down into the soil which then does not have to compete with evaporation that can occur close to the surface. Cacti and desert trees can be watered even less frequently.
As part of the watering education campaign, residents and businesses are highly encouraged to not water between the hours of 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Watering during the cooler hours of the day maximizes plant care and limits evaporation — a win-win for plants and water conservation.
Information regarding proper grass irrigation can be found on the city’s website. Customers can also take out grass all together with the help of Scottsdale Water’s rebate program, both residential and commercial incentives are available.
For more information on landscape watering guidelines, go to ScottsdaleAZ.gov and search “desert plant care” or search “rebate” for information regarding the grass removal rebate program. Customers can also get a free outdoor water efficiency check from a certified irrigation specialist by calling 480-312-5650.
Scottsdale Water — the city’s municipal water utility — has been providing quality drinking water and advanced reclamation services to Scottsdale businesses and residents for 50 years. The utility has been recognized with the prestigious Platinum Award for Utility Excellence by the Association of Municipal Water Agencies and the Utility of the Future Today from the EPA.
Valerie Schneider is the public information officer for Scottsdale Water.
