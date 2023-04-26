To celebrate the final three tree plantings completed as part of its SRP Right Tree, Right Place program, the City of Scottsdale will host an Arbor Day Event at Chaparral Park.
Scottsdale and SRP have worked together through the program starting in fall 2022 to remove 146 trees growing too close to power lines. For every tree removed, three new power-line friendly trees were planted. The three trees from SRP being planted on Arbor Day will bring the total number of new trees planted in Scottsdale to 441.
Five trees in total will be planted at the event. In addition to the trees from SRP, Scottsdale Garden Club and the Winfield Scott Chapter of The Daughters of the American Revolution will each donate one tree to the park.
The event will take place from 8 to 9:30 a.m. on the south side of the park near Chaparral Lake, and members of the community are welcome to attend to listen to the program and learn about SRP's sustainability programs.
The goal of SRP’s Right Tree, Right Place program is to reduce the risk of possible safety hazards and power reliability issues caused by trees growing too close to power lines ahead of the upcoming monsoon season. It also helps with increasing shade cover, mitigating the urban heat island effect and improving air quality. For every tree removed, at least three more power-line friendly trees are planted.
In previous years, SRP has partnered with other local cities including Peoria, Avondale, Glendale, Phoenix, Tempe and Mesa as part of the program. To date, more than 1,000 trees have been removed, and more than 4,000 new, power-line friendly trees have been planted in Valley cities since the program started in 2018.
SRP also provides more than 5,000 desert-adapted shade trees to Valley residents for free every year as part of the SRP Shade Tree Program. By strategically placing these trees around their home, SRP customers can see greater energy efficiency through reduced cooling costs during the summer.
In an effort to reduce carbon emissions and improve adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), SRP offers an EV charger rebate and a specialized price plan specifically for EV owners.
For more information about these programs, see “Energy Savings & Rebates” at srpnet.com.
