STARS, a Scottsdale nonprofit, is now collaborating with the City of Scottsdale to provide rides to local passengers in need.
Scottsdale Training and Rehabilitation Services (STARS), which caters to the community of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), is a new service provider offering transportation services to senior citizens in Scottsdale that are enrolled in the city’s “Cab Connection” voucher program.
These individuals can now schedule rides from STARS to and from the Wheels to Meals program, dialysis and medical appointments. Passengers in need of a ride can use their respective pink vouchers when booking travel to and from senior centers.
“This is a great opportunity for STARS to help out the seniors in our community with their transportation needs,” said Justin MacGregor, STARS facilities and mobility innovation manager. “We are ready and willing to assist whenever the need arises.”
With the program newly launched, the STARS transportation department is now booking rides from eligible passengers from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, with 2 p.m. being the last time to be picked up. Reservations can be made by calling 480-237-6609 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. STARS asks that riders call the day before or at least two hours in advance to schedule pick-up times. The organization also has vehicles that can accommodate wheelchair service, and if this service is needed, it should be mentioned when making the reservation.
Celebrating its 50th year anniversary in 2023, STARS prides itself on innovating through collaboration with others in the community to be a resource in building a stronger foundation.
STARS’s mission is to improve the quality of life for individuals with cognitive and developmental disabilities through day programs, on-site work centers, in-home services, community-based employment training opportunities and transition programs for young adults. STARS provides a welcoming, inclusive environment for this underserved population of residents with programs and activities that focus on them and the things they love to do.
For more information, visit Starsaz.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.