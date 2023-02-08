Attending a Scottsdale Super Season event, or want to avoid the crowds? Have a game plan to avoid road closures and delays.
Here’s what drivers need to know about event access and travel in the city.
Entertainment District
Nightlife and concerts will bring lots of people to the Scottsdale entertainment district throughout the week. Expect heavy traffic on Camelback Road, east of Scottsdale Road. Buckboard Trail, Indian Plaza, Shoeman Lane and Saddlebag Trail are fully closed through Sunday, Feb. 12. A designated ride-share drop-off and pick-up lot is located at the corner of Stetson Drive and 6th Avenue.
Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate
The Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate begins today and runs through Sunday, Feb. 12 on Main Street, between Scottsdale Road and Brown Avenue. This area will be fully closed to traffic. Attendees should park in one of the city’s nearby surface lots or parking garages and walk to the event area. Heavy traffic is expected at Scottsdale Road and Main Street, and at Brown and Indian School roads.
To avoid the area, drivers should use the Drinkwater Boulevard (when coming from the east) and Goldwater Boulevard (when coming from the west) couplets.
Valley Metro buses and the Scottsdale Trolley will offer regularly scheduled transit service.
WM Phoenix Open
The WM Phoenix Open golf tournament is underway and continues through Sunday, Feb. 12, at the TPC Scottsdale, 17020 N. Hayden Road.
With perfect weather on tap, big crowds are expected. Fans attending the tournament should carpool, rideshare and take advantage of the park-and-ride lot at Salt River Fields.
Several local street closures and restrictions are in place this week. Area residents are encouraged to use the Loop 101 Freeway instead of surface streets near the TPC. Checkpoints will allow access to tournament pass holders, residents and businesses.
Expect heavy traffic at Loop 101 interchanges between Scottsdale Road and Raintree Drive
Additional delays are expected near the WM Phoenix Open Park-and-Ride lot at Salt River Fields
Expect heavy traffic on the Loop 101 between Indian Bend Road and Pima Road/90th Street
Visit WMPhoenixOpen.com for detailed parking and road restriction information.
Record-breaking attendance is expected at all Super Season events in Scottsdale – so whether you want to join the fun or avoid the crowds, plan ahead to avoid delays and consider alternate travel routes that will take you away from event traffic.
The city will post traffic updates and alerts throughout the weekend. Follow @ScottsdaleAZGov on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
