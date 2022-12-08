Scottsdale Recovery Center (SRC), which provides drug and alcohol treatment services to those struggling with behavioral health, co-occurring and substance abuse disorders, hosted an open house Friday, Dec. 2 for its new, state-of-the-art outpatient facility.
Located on Hayden Road and Via De Ventura in Scottsdale, the 12,500-square-foot clinic features more than 20 individual private therapy offices, group therapy rooms, yoga, meditation, and art therapy rooms, a computer resource and peer support services center as well as a client lounge, expanding the company’s outpatient capacity to over 400.
“Our evidence-based practices coupled with licensed medical, clinical and psychiatric staff help create a life of sustained long-term recovery and allows our clients to begin again,” said Lee Yaiva, CEO of SRC. “With the opioid epidemic at its worst and fentanyl causing hundreds of thousands of overdoses annually, our mission of healing those who struggle with addiction is more important than ever.”
The newly designed clinic is licensed with the Arizona Department of Health Services and offers partial hospitalization programs, intensive outpatient programs and evening IOP programs. The center is focused on helping those struggling with addiction find a pathway to maintain an alcohol and drug-free lifestyle.
At SRC, clients have access to life skill training, group counseling, individual counseling, peer support services, family weekend workshops, yoga, meditation and art. Group sessions are designed to cover various recovery topics applicable to each client’s needs including boundaries, effective and appropriate, communication strategies, co-occurring disorders, addiction education, family dynamics, relapse prevention trigger management and overcoming barriers to successful recovery.
SRC’s curriculum and outcomes support programming of a minimum of 30 days to one year with a lifetime of supportive alumni programming and ability to participate, communicate and connect through the SRC Alumni App available on all application platforms.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were an estimated 107,622 drug overdose deaths in the United States during 2021, the highest level ever recorded in the country’s history. A majority of those deaths were caused by fentanyl.
SRC continues to be a beacon of healing and hope for those who struggle with addiction, offering support and education to their families and a lifeline of services to the community in which they live. SRC operates at six locations in the greater Phoenix area and Scottsdale and assists all ages 18 and over struggling with addiction.
In conjunction with the new outpatient facility, SRC is looking for talented individuals passionate about helping those struggling with substance use disorders. Anyone interested in joining the team can call 602-346-9142 or visitscottsdalerecovery.com/work-with-us/.
Since 2009, SRC has served the needs of people locally and nationwide searching for a successful solution to remove active alcohol, opioid, cocaine and other addictions to enjoy the benefits of living drug-free. With six facilities in the greater Phoenix - Scottsdale area, SRC continues to set the standard of detox, inpatient, intensive outpatient, and sober living services. SRC is a trusted resource, locally and nationally, to the public, health care providers and media outlets seeking knowledge to support their investigations and bring addiction industry awareness needed to save lives.
Visit Scottsdalerecovery.com for more information or call 1-888-NODRUGS.
