...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam releases * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...lowland flooding along the Gila River downstream of the Salt River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 802 PM MST, increased water flow along the Gila River due to upstream dam releases on the Salt River will likely result in flooding of unbridged river crossings and may inundate some farm fields between Avondale and Painted Rock Dam. - Some locations adjacent to the Gila River that will experience flooding include... Goodyear, Buckeye, Gila Bend, Painted Rock Dam, Cotton Center, Palo Verde, Liberty and Arlington. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not attempt to walk through flood water. Stay away or get swept away! &&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of unbridged crossings across the Salt River upstream of Tempe Town Lake is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 800 PM MST, upstream releases from Roosevelt Dam and Stewart Mountain Dam continue, and water releases from Granite Reef Dam remain steady. These releases are impacting low water crossings upstream of Tempe Town Lake with several road closures. - Unusually strong currents and debris will affect recreational interests in Tempe Town Lake. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Unbridged river crossings such as McKellips and Gilbert Roads, and gravel pit operations along the Salt River between Granite Reef Dam and Tempe Town Lake. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of unbridged crossings across the Salt River downstream of Tempe Town Lake is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 801 PM MST, water releases from Tempe Town Lake continue. These releases are still impacting low water crossings downstream with several road closures. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... closures of 67th Ave and 91st Ave where they cross the Salt River in Phoenix. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not attempt to walk through flood water. Stay away or get swept away! &&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release along the Salt River continue * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...lowland flooding along the Salt River between Stewart Mountain Dam and Granite Reef Dam. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 759 PM MST, Water releases from Roosevelt Dam have necessitated steady releases from Stewart Mountain Dam. Strong currents, increased water levels, and cold water temperatures will persist resulting in dangerous conditions for recreation along the Salt River. - Tonto National Forest has closed several recreation sites along the Salt River due to dangerous conditions. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Blue Point, Pebble Beach, and Salt River Tubing Recreation Areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay away or be swept away! Strong currents can be dangerous for kayakers. &&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...lowland flooding along the Gila River downstream of Painted Rock Dam. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 813 PM MST, water releases from Painted Rock Dam continue to increase. These releases are likely to cause flooding of unbridged river crossings and may inundate some farm fields between the dam and Agua Caliente near the Maricopa and Yuma County line. - Roads potentially impacted include: Poco Dinero Road, Rocky Point Road, and South Oatman Road. - Some locations adjacent to the Gila River that will experience flooding include... mainly rural areas of Maricopa County downstream of Painted Rock Dam. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of unbridged crossings across the Salt and Gila Rivers is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 801 PM MST, water releases from Tempe Town Lake continue. These releases are still impacting low water crossings in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... El Mirage Road near Avondale, agricultural and industrial interests within the Salt and Gila river beds. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not attempt to walk through flood waters. Stay away or get swept away! &&