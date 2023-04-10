Service members from Scottsdale and nearby communities who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the course of military duty are now forever commemorated with the dedication of the Scottsdale Memorial for the Fallen.
Residents of the Scottsdale area, including nearby Native American communities, have served with distinction in the United States military for more than 100 years. During the nation's armed conflicts and in the course of military duty, 66 of those service members have made the ultimate sacrifice.
Their names are now permanently engraved on the granite faces of the Scottsdale Memorial for the Fallen.
The new memorial, located at Scottsdale City Hall, was dedicated March 18. The ceremony included Mayor David D. Ortega, Scottsdale Historian Joan Fudala, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Band, the Scottsdale Fire Department’s pipes and drums, bugler Gil Gifford and a wreath laying by representatives from Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community and the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation.
“Today is about the 66 men whose names are forever etched in the granite faces of this memorial. They are the fallen. They served bravely and they devoted themselves completely – body, soul and spirit – to a noble cause,” Ortega said at the ceremony.
“Some of these fell in France, during ‘the war to end all wars.’ More fell in France, during World War II. Some gave their lives in the freezing cold of Korea, some in the sweltering heat of the Philippines. Some were lost at sea, others lost in the sky. Whether they gave their last full measure of devotion in the jungles of Vietnam, the mountains of Afghanistan or the deserts of Iraq, these were young men who sacrificed all of their tomorrows, so that we could be here today, living in freedom. They are the fallen, and they shall not be forgotten.”
Created by Scottsdale residents, to honor Scottsdale residents
Work on the granite monument began in Fall 2022, but the vision for it started in June 2014, when a group of Scottsdale citizens formed the City of Scottsdale Memorial Action Committee.
The effort was led by Jim Geiser, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of Vietnam and a graduate of Scottsdale High School and Arizona State University. Geiser led the effort to create the ASU Veterans Memorial Wall and was committed to ensuring fellow Scottsdale residents who died in service to the nation were similarly honored with a permanent memorial.
The nonprofit Scottsdale Memorial for the Fallen was formed and Geiser almost single-handedly raised more than $300,000 required to design, engineer and build the memorial. The City of Scottsdale supported the effort, including providing a location just east of City Hall. Dozens of community organizations, foundations and private individuals donated for the memorial’s construction, and Fudala said no taxpayer dollars were spent on the monument.
The memorial area includes benches, and one honors the project’s champion, Geiser, who passed away in August 2022.
Scottsdale’s fallen – from World War I through Afghanistan
Because Scottsdale didn’t have formal boundaries until it incorporated in 1951, the Scottsdale Memorial for the Fallen includes residents from the greater Scottsdale area, including what is now Paradise Valley, the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community and Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation. The common denominator among most early residents of the area was that they attended Scottsdale area high schools.
The young men whose names appear on the memorial served in the U.S. Army, Marines, Navy and Air Force; and one served in the Royal Canadian Air Force in World War II. Three are World War I casualties, 25 lost their lives in World War II, six were lost during the Korean War era, 25 are casualties of the Vietnam War era and seven have been lost since 2001 in conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.
World War II casualties Travis Sipe and Clayton Peterson were Scottsdale High classmates and are memorialized in the name of the Sipe-Peterson Post 44, American Legion. Likewise, WWII loss Stanley Crews is remembered in the name of the Stanley Crews Post 3513 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
One was a Scottsdale High classmate of Geiser’s – star athlete Curt Tarkington, who was killed in Vietnam in 1965.
The most recent casualty was Chief Warrant Officer Josh Silverman who was killed in a Black Hawk helicopter crash Dec. 17, 2013, in Afghanistan.
Scottsdale’s fallen earned many military awards, posthumously in most cases, including one Distinguished Service Cross, one Silver Star, three Distinguished Flying Crosses, eleven Bronze Stars, five Air Medals and two POW Medals.
“Today we salute those military members who made the ultimate sacrifice, as we dedicate this respectful, permanent memorial in their honor,” Fudala said at the dedication ceremony.
“When you visit the Memorial for the Fallen, please pause to reflect on these 66 lives tragically cut short. Say their names. Giving voice to their names helps keep the legacies of our fallen military alive for this and future generations. They will not be forgotten.”
For more information about the monument, including biographies about most of the 66 service members named, visit ScottsdaleAZ.gov and search “Memorial for the Fallen.”
