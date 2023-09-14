Award-winning, Scottsdale-based Cullum Homes has opened a new contemporary model home at Ascent at The Phoenician, a collection of 51 single, two and three-level detached homes adjacent to the world-renowned Phoenician Resort and overlooking their golf course.
Located on Lot 43, the luxurious three-bedroom and 3.5-bathroom residence sits near the base of Camelback Mountain and overlooks the ninth hole of the Phoenician Golf Course. The model home is currently listed for $6,995,000 and comes fully furnished.
Cullum Homes is inviting the public to see it for themselves, as the model home is now open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This home is located at 4935 N. Ascent Drive in Scottsdale, but, to participate in the open house, visitors should go to the office at 6000 E. Camelback Road in Scottsdale.
“We are thrilled to unveil this stunning model home. This project represents a culmination of our areas of expertise, having executed the architecture, interior design, construction management and furnishings in-house,” said Cullum Homes Managing Principal Lindsay Cullum-Colwell.
“It ties together our dedication to architectural excellence, luxurious living and an unwavering commitment to crafting homes that transcend expectations as one cohesive team. Located against the backdrop of Camelback Mountain and graced with sweeping views of the renowned Phoenician Golf Course, this home is a testament to our passion for creating environments that inspire.”
Arriving at the 4,451-square-feet home, visitors are welcomed by a charming courtyard with a fountain, leading to a guest casita with a kitchenette, bedroom, full bathroom and built-in file cabinets. The 20-foot glass entryway provides an immediate connection to the surroundings and a spectacular sense of arrival.
Inside the main house, guests will find wood flooring throughout the expansive foyer, dining room and great room, all of which offer panoramic views of the golf course. The focal point of the great room is a striking fireplace wall which is adorned with travertine and floating live-edge wood shelves, enhancing the ambiance and comfort of the living space.
The chef’s kitchen features top-of-the-line Sub Zero Wolf and Cove appliances and a built-in wine cabinet, making it a great place to entertain.
The back of the house opens onto a patio overlooking the golf course, complete with a water feature, spa and barbecue area, all surrounded by carefully landscaped grounds.
The powder bath, which features an antique glass mirror and onyx sink, leads to the primary suite, an oasis of tranquility that boasts a fireplace with travertine and limestone, as well as access to the back patio. The primary bath is a marvel of design, showcasing Arabescato Bianco Marble, a free-standing black tub, double sinks and a primary closet with custom built-in shelving by Closet Masters.
The second floor of the near $7 million home is accessible via an elevator or a grand staircase, leading to a loft area with a full wet bar and access to a 560-square-feet deck with an outdoor fireplace. The deck offers panoramic views of the 9th hole of the golf course, Camelback Mountain and the glittering lights of downtown Scottsdale. Two spacious ensuite guest rooms, one with access to the upper deck, complete the upper level.
Additionally, this property has an air-conditioned three-car garage that adds a touch of convenience to this luxurious home, perfect for a quick drive around the Phoenician on a golf cart.
Already furnished and move-in ready, this residence offers an opportunity for immediate ownership of an award-winning Cullum Home. For more information about Ascent at The Phoenician, stop by the open house or visit cullumhomes.com/ascent-at-the-phoenician.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.