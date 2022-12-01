The most wonderful time of year is here, and Scottsdale family-owned and operated business, Pagoda Lane, is welcoming the holiday season with a 2022 gift guide to make shopping easier.
The bespoke boutique specializes in inspired personalized gifts. Customers can visit the flagship store located in Scottsdale Marketplace to craft one-of-a-kind monogrammed gifts on-site.
“We are here to make holiday shopping easy and fun. Our team can’t wait to connect with customers to make this season special,” said Heather Hassan, owner of Pagoda Lane. “Monogramming adds that extra touch and shows you took that extra step to give your family or friend a one-of-a-kind creation that (quite literally) screams ‘them’.”
Monogramming can be done on everything from cashmere to tote bags, cosmetic cases, towels and travel essentials. There are over 100 colorful threads and 60 monogram designs to select from. All designs are done on-site with a state-of-the-art embroidery machine.
The best-sellers part of Pagoda Lane’s 2022 Gift Guide include:
Stoney Clover Lane: As the only Stoney Clover Lane (SCL) dealer in the state of Arizona, a customized SCL duffle bag, backpack, tote bag, lunch tote and/or accessory case is an extra special gift customers can get in-store at Pagoda Lane and nowhere else across the Valley.
“The Cody” Tote Bag: Heavyweight canvas paired with a thick leather handle and strap offers a simple silhouette for this catch-all tote bag. The thoughtfully designed, user-friendly compartments are an added bonus.
The Wine Tote: Make the gift of wine even more delightful with a beautifully embroidered wine bag that holds two bottles of wine.
The Travel Jewelry Organizer: Made with exquisite leather, this jewelry case is a secure and smartly designed organizer for the fashionista on the go.
In addition to customized gifts, Pagoda Lane also offers uniquely curated home décor, home fragrance, tabletop, cashmere, baby gifts, hilarious greeting cards not found anywhere else and more.
Located in the heart of Scottsdale, Pagoda Lane is a bespoke boutique specializing in unique personalized gifts, as well as home décor, home fragrance, tabletop, cashmere and baby gifts. The family-owned and operated business prides themselves on offering unique items that wouldn’t be found at a local mall.
To find a special treasure this holiday season, visit pagodalane.com or shop in-store at one of three locations open now: the Scottsdale Marketplace (with embroidery and monogramming) at 6310 N. Scottsdale Road in Paradise Valley; the Scottsdale Quarter (pop-up location through February 2023 with monogramming) at 15037 N. Scottsdale Road Suite J-170 in Scottsdale; or the Avery Lane site at 15613 N. Greenway Hayden Loop in Scottsdale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.