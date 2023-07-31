Heat can be deadly, and the Valley is experiencing one of its hottest summers in history. That's why Scottsdale's Human Services and Police departments have partnered up to extend Day Relief Center hours to provide those who need respite with a cool place to rest, meals and water, showers and navigation for additional services.
Extended hours will run through the end of September:
11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays
South Scottsdale Presbyterian Church, 3421 N. Hayden Road
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday - Friday
Vista del Camino Community Center, 7700 E. Roosevelt Dr.
Hydration stations, offering drinking fountains and/or free bottled water, are available at the Granite Reef and Via Linda senior centers, Vista del Camino Community Center and Paiute Neighborhood Center. Cooling stations that provide refuge from the heat are available at all four city libraries: Appaloosa, Arabian, Civic Center and Mustang. People can stay in these stations during regular business hours.
