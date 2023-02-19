The Scottsdale Civil War Round Table continues its lecture series with historian Fay Yarbrough, who will be discussing her recent book “Choctaw Confederates: The American Civil War in Indian Country” at the Feb. 21 meeting.
Yarbrough's lecture will examine the Choctaw Nation forming an alliance with the Southern Confederacy during the Civil War. Her talk will focus on why the Choctaw Nation aligned with the Confederacy and many Choctaw men served in Confederate military units.
Yarbrough currently teaches history at Rice University in Houston, Texas, and earned her doctoral degree at Emory University in Atlanta. Her first book, “Race and the Cherokee Nation,” examined Andrew Jackson's Indian removal policies and the impact of the Civil War and Reconstruction on the Cherokee Nation. Her areas of expertise include 19th-century American history, Civil War, Native studies, along with African American history and women's studies.
The Feb. 21 lecture will take place at 5 p.m. at the Copper Auditorium, located on the lower level of the Civic Center branch of the Scottsdale Public Library, 3839 N. Drinkwater Blvd. Doors open at 4 p.m. and everyone is welcome to attend this free education lecture. Those who come early will have the opportunity to meet the author, Scottsdale Civil War Round Table members and other guests as well as browse the books.
For those unable to attend in person, the meeting will also be available via Zoom. The link to join can be found on the Scottsdale Civil War Round Table’s website, scottsdalecwrt.org.
The Scottsdale Civil War Round Table hosts monthly meetings September through May, with speakers being well-known Civil War experts from around the country. The next lecture is scheduled for March 21, and speaker Eric Wittenburg will discuss his work, “Holding the Line on the River of Death: Union Cavalry at Chickamauga.”
The group’s mission is to inform the public about the American Civil War, contribute to Civil War battlefield preservation and assist in the retention of Civil War memory. For more information, visit scottsdalecwrt.org.
