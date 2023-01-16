Graduating seniors have until Friday, Jan. 27 to apply for three scholarship opportunities offered by the Scottsdale Charros, a nonprofit organization with a rich history of supporting education.
Since the organization’s inception in 1961, the Scottsdale Charros has been giving back. The Charro Foundation is a branch of the organization that helps support educational programs within the Scottsdale Unified School District as well as those offered by community-based nonprofits.
“The mission of The Charro Foundation is to promote education through scholarships and other educational programming, and to promote youth activities, sports and cultural enrichment in our community,” the organization’s mission statement reads. “The foundation proudly supports this mission by developing programming through partnerships and collaboration with Scottsdale area community organizations.”
Future Teacher Scholarships
Since 1999, The Charro Foundation has awarded in-state scholarships to outstanding high school seniors in the Scottsdale Unified School District who plan to pursue a career in teaching. The Charros know how important teachers are to the community and are glad to support students who have an interest in becoming an educator. Two scholarship recipients will be selected, and each will receive $20,000 to be awarded at $5,000 per academic year.
For more information, including application instructions and requirements, visit bit.ly/CharrosFutureTeacher.
Scottsdale Community College Scholarship
The Scottsdale Charros have been proud supporters of Scottsdale Community College since the school’s inception in the 1960s. In the spring of 2015, the Charros introduced The Charro Foundation Scottsdale Community College Scholarship, awarding a $5,000 ($2,500 per year for two years) scholarship to a student who graduated from high school in the Scottsdale Unified School District. For this scholarship, one recipient will be selected to receive $2,500 deposited to Scottsdale Community College in July 2023 for the 2023-2024 academic year.
For more information, including application instructions and requirements, visit bit.ly/CharrosSCC.
Scottsdale Champion Scholarships
This year, the Scottsdale Charros introduced the Scottsdale Champion scholarship which is designed to recognize one male and one female Scottsdale resident who have demonstrated superior achievement in high school. Attending an SUSD public school is not a requirement to receive this scholarship, but applicants must be Scottsdale residents. The male and female recipient will receive a one-time scholarship of $2,500 each, to be used for academic purposes.
Learn more about this scholarship at bit.ly/CharrosChampion.
For further information about any of the scholarships or the Charro Foundation, contact sarah@charros.com.
