Entry admissions are now open for the 69th Annual Scottsdale Parada Del Sol Historic Parade, taking place in Old Town Scottsdale Saturday, Feb. 4.
Managed by the Scottsdale Charros and presented by Oliver Smith Jeweler, this historic parade typically features more than 150 entries including colorful floats, mounted horse-riders, horse-drawn carriages, marching bands, wagons and stagecoaches representing many cultures from Mexican to Native American to Arabian to Western.
“Since assuming management of the Scottsdale Parada Del Sol Historic Parade two years ago, we have dedicated ourselves to making each year’s event bigger and better than ever,” said Joe Deka of the Scottsdale Charros. “But we can’t do that without the parade entries that make this event such a well-attended and memorable experience. We invite you to come and be a part of this dynamic piece of Scottsdale history.”
The Scottsdale Parada Del Sol Historic Parade and Trail’s End Festival have been a part of the City of Scottsdale’s heritage for nearly 70 years. In fact, the parade is one of the longest-running community events in the city and the Scottsdale Charros have been riding in the parade for nearly as long as it has been in existence. Combining a traditional parade and family fun activities, Scottsdale Parada Del Sol honors Scottsdale’s western roots and culture.
The Charros, along with the Parade Committee, have also announced the theme of this year’s parade — “Cowboy Kickoff.” While Arizona draws incredible global sports events such as the Super Bowl, the area is also rife with history and culture — much of which is represented and highlighted during the Scottsdale Parada Del Sol Historic Parade. With that in mind, “Cowboy Kickoff” serves as a fun way for visitors and locals to “kick off” this Western tradition... and kick up their heels during the event.
Beginning at 10 a.m. on Feb. 4, the parade follows a route from Drinkwater Boulevard along Scottsdale Road and culminates at Brown Avenue and Indian School Road. The Trail’s End Festival takes place immediately following.
This event transforms Scottsdale’s Historic Old Town District into a family-friendly Old West street party featuring a kids’ zone, food trucks, beverage vendors, merchandise, arts and crafts booth and multiple stages with live entertainment including concerts from today’s popular bands as well as traditional performers.
To submit a parade entry, or for more information about the Scottsdale Parada Del Sol Historic Parade and Trail’s End Festival, visit scottsdaleparade.com.
