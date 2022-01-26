The Scottsdale Aquatic Club (SAC), a year-round competitive swim team offering high-quality professional coaching and technique instruction for ages 6 years and up has received one of the country’s most prestigious rankings.
Each year, USA Swimming, the national governing body for the sport of swimming in the United States, recognizes clubs across the country for club excellence. The SAC ranked 14th in the nation out of the 201clubs that earned the highest Gold Standard and recognized in the 2021-2022 Club Excellence Program.
The program recognizes USA Swimming’s highest-performing clubs for their commitment to athlete performance and excellence. The clubs are ranked by performance scores, more specifically, the FINA points table which assigns point values to individual swimming performances based on the gold, silver, or bronze time standard. Performance was achieved from September 1, 2020, through August 31, 2021.
SAC’s Head Coach and CEO Andrew Nguyen who took on the new role last August calls the ranking a huge honor for the club and credits the former head coach and entire coaching team.
“All the credit goes to Kevin Zacher, Bob Platt, and the rest of the amazing coaching staff. This recognition by USA Swimming is a reflection of everything Scottsdale Aquatic Club has done over the years and continues to do. This ranking is truly a team effort,” says Nguyen.
The SAC has more than 500 swimmers who train at three Scottsdale pools—The Cactus pool, Chaparral pool (moving to the El Dorado pool soon), and the McDowell Mountain Ranch pool. The club has open tryouts all year. The season runs year-round.
Head Coach Nguyen encourages all interested swimmers to try out because the SAC is training more than just competitive swimmers.
“My main goal is for our athletes to enjoy the process as they reach their full potential. As a youth sport program, the goal is always to develop the entire human being, and we want to make sure we are doing it the right way,” he says.
