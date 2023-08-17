Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... Pinal County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 745 PM MST. * At 703 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Estrella Mountain Park to near South Mountain Park to Tumbleweed Park, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Less than three miles visibility. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways... AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 129 and 165. AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 210. AZ Route 51 between mile markers 1 and 11. Locations impacted include... Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe, Avondale, Paradise Valley, Tolleson, Laveen, Cashion, Litchfield Park, Tempe Marketplace, and Papago Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. &&

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa and Pinal Counties through 730 PM MST... At 657 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Superstition Springs Mall, or over East Mesa, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Mesa, Gilbert, Apache Junction, East Mesa, Mesa Riverview Mall, Granite Reef Dam, Gilbert City Hall, Falcon Field Airport, Salt River Indian Community, Downtown Mesa, Usery Mountain Park, Superstition Springs Mall, San Tan Village Mall, Freestone Park, Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport, and Higley. This includes the following highways... US Highway 60 between mile markers 179 and 197. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 171 and 194. AZ Route 202 between mile markers 11 and 44. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... Pinal County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 815 PM MST. * At 616 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated a nearly stationary thunderstorm producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by a thunderstorm. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... East Mesa, Queen Creek, San Tan Valley and Magma. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 108 to 115 degrees. * WHERE...Most of Maricopa County and northern Pinal County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Major Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead to heat stroke. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light- colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county officials for more details, which may include guidance for proper social distancing measures. Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke, which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache; decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; seizures. Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1. Continue to monitor NWS forecasts, broadcast outlets, and local government for updates. &&