The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has announced the implementation of federal disaster relief for the state of Hawaii to assist state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by wildfires that broke out on Aug. 8.
In addition, on Aug. 11, The Salvation Army locally announced its continued widespread efforts to provide food and other essential items and services to evacuees in Hawaii during the devastating wildfires.
Even from thousands of miles away, you can help with a monetary donation by visiting Hawaii.SalvationArmy.org. You can also make a safe and secure donation from your mobile device by texting the word MAUI to 51555.
“During emergencies, the best way the public can help is to provide monetary donations which allows the delivery of the exact relief supplies a community needs,” said Victor Leonardi, divisional director of Emergency Services & Safety for The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division.
“Plus, The Salvation Army uses one hundred percent of all donations designated ‘disaster relief’ in support of disaster operations.”
Purchasing these items locally also helps the economy of the local community recover more quickly.
After an unseasonably dry summer and strong winds spurred by Hurricane Dora in the Pacific Ocean, spontaneous wildfires erupted and spread across numerous communities on the Hawaiian island of Maui.
The fires have already claimed 80 lives and consumed thousands of acres while displacing more than 11,000 people from their homes. The Salvation Army is actively partnering with local emergency management and leaders, Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, and other nonprofit organizations to serve evacuees and first responders.
“The Salvation Army is committed to assisting those in need during this critical time,” said Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, national commander of The Salvation Army.
“Our local officers, staff and volunteers are extending relief and support to people in affected areas, ensuring that no one faces this disaster alone. We will continue to do everything to support these communities now and well after the flames have been extinguished.”
Working alongside other nonprofit disaster relief organizations, Maui County, and other state and local emergency management agencies, The Salvation Army has already coordinated thousands of meals for individuals and families at Maui County/American Red Cross shelters. The shelters are offering refuge from the wildfires and are a safe haven for people to receive assistance and resources.
“When the fires started Tuesday night, we knew the impact would be substantial,” Leonardi said.
“Our Lahaina Lighthouse Corps buildings were among those evacuated in west Maui and we are awaiting clearance to return to Lahaina to inspect the property. In the meantime, our Salvation Army officers, staff and volunteers helped coordinate thousands of meals for our neighbors in need. We will continue to support our community as we assess the damage and prepare for the challenging days ahead.”
