In an effort to make a difference in the lives of foster children and families across the state, the Russ Lyon Foundation partnered with Arizona Helping Hands and was able to collect 3,200 backpacks filled with supplies for the Back-to-School Drive and Mobile Unit distribution.
As part of its ongoing commitment to the community, Arizona Helping Hands launched a mobile unit that was dedicated to distributing backpacks filled with supplies to foster children, while also extending services and assistance to families statewide. The organization set an ambitious goal of filling approximately 7,500 backpacks this year, each designed to equip children with the tools they need for a successful school year.
Numerous Russ Lyon Foundation volunteers supported the pop-up shops in Flagstaff, Prescott and Tucson. Each pop-up event hosted by Arizona Helping Hands served around 100 children, ensuring that each child received a backpack filled with essential supplies.
The Russ Lyon Foundation's dedication to supporting Arizona Helping Hands is evident in its enthusiastic participation for the second year running. The foundation's volunteers have played a pivotal role in the success of the back-to-school drive this year, contributing their time and effort to pack backpacks for children in tribal nations and assembling birthday bags for the youngest members of the foster community.
In the spirit of friendly competition, Russ Lyon Foundation offices came together to collect backpacks and monetary donations, initially setting a goal of 1,000 backpacks. With the overwhelming response from the offices, this goal was easily surpassed with 3,200 backpacks collected.
“We are thrilled with the success of this year’s back-to-school drive with Arizona Helping Hands,” said Stephanie Stewart, Russ Lyon Foundation president. “Witnessing the collective efforts of our volunteers, donors and community members coming together to support these children and families is truly heartwarming.”
The Russ Lyon Foundation is continuing its community involvement by partnering up with KLOVE radio station as they host a statewide backpack drive for Arizona Helping Hands throughout the months of August and September.
All 13 Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty offices will serve as drop-off locations for listeners looking to contribute to this noble cause. The extended collection period will allow for a sustained effort to gather more backpacks, culminating in an inventory assessment at the end of September.
The Russ Lyon Foundation is dedicated to making a positive impact in the lives of children and families in need. By collaborating with Arizona Helping Hands, their joint efforts amplify the support provided to foster children as they embark on a new school year. This partnership exemplifies the spirit of community and compassion that lies at the heart of both organizations.
For over 70 years the agents and employees of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty (RLSIR) have been involved in community service work and charitable organizations throughout Arizona. These efforts have historically been the individual pursuits of an agent or an office within the company.
RLSIR leadership collected data and research on the impact of these multiple efforts and saw an opportunity to bring them together in a united entity with company support to enhance and improve these efforts. In January 2014, the Russ Lyon Foundation was formed and operates through every office within the company and all across the State of Arizona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.