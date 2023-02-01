In recognition of National Children's Dental Health Month, Risas Dental is offering free services to kids throughout February, in addition to co-hosting a Kids Day event with Molina Healthcare that will offer free walk-up dental exams, giveaways and educational resources to kids on Feb. 4.
Throughout the month-long campaign, all 15 Risas Dental offices in the Phoenix Metro area will offer free exams and x-rays to children under the age of 18. In addition, every child that signs up for braces will get a free retainer.
Risas Dental and Risas Kids Dental CEO Jeff Adams said the local dental provider is providing these free services at every Risas office in the Valley to help children develop healthy habits at a young age.
“Our team puts patients before profits and the resources we offer is just one way to help families have confidence when starting their child’s dental health journey,” Adams said.
The American Academy of Dental Practice recommends children begin seeing a dentist by their first birthday, or six months after they get their first tooth. National Children’s Dental Health Month was created by the American Dental Association in 1981 to raise awareness about the importance of oral health.
“Our children’s smiles brighten up our days, but big issues can arise in their tiny mouths,” said Dr. Elizabeth Walton, clinical director of pediatrics at Risas Kids Dental. “Developing a good dental routine from an early age will help your children get started on a lifetime of healthy teeth, gums and tongue.”
The free Risas Kids Day event will provide free exams for children and experienced Risas Kids Dental staff will be available to speak one-on-one with parents for the opportunity to learn more about the importance of dental health and answer all questions or concerns. Representatives from Molina Healthcare will also be on hand to provide information about dental insurance.
This isn’t a typical trip to the dentist, though. Live music, food, arts and crafts and dental goodie bags will be provided.
Plus, attendees under the age of 12 will be entered to win a Nintendo Switch gaming console. Additionally, families in attendance with a child under the age of 12 will receive a $50 Risas gift card, which can be redeemed toward services at any of Risas’ Phoenix locations. Risas Kids Dental also intends to give away one free orthodontic treatment.
The Feb. 4 event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Risas Kids Alhambra office located at 3542 W. Camelback Road in Phoenix and no registration is required to attend.
Risas' prices are 30-40% lower than other providers and offers free second opinions regarding treatment. New and returning patients can schedule a future appointment for their child by calling 888-321-0029 or by visiting risasdental.com for more information.
Founded in Phoenix in 2011, Risas Dental and Braces embraces a lifelong mission to change the way dentistry is offered in the United States, making it accessible for all regardless of insurance status or financial situation through flexible, affordable, convenient and bilingual dental care.
The Risas Kids branch of Risas Dental was launched in fall 2021. Plans are currently underway to establish Risas Kids locations in a majority of their other markets with another office scheduled for opening in the Phoenix market tentatively next year.
Since its inception, Risas Dental and Braces has provided over $9.1 million in free dental care across 27 locations in Phoenix, Tucson, Denver, San Antonio and Las Vegas.
