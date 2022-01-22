Now closing in on the completion of its inaugural business accelerator program, RECREATE Now, LLC, which launched in 2021, has announced the expansion of its membership to include women 40 and over. The RECREATE Action Tank is set to welcome this demographic for its 2022 programs, which launch this January.
The RECREATE Action Tank serves as a complete one-stop-shop incubator for women and is designed to provide members with the laser-focus, tools, and connections, necessary to take their business or nonprofit from idea to launch by the end of the six-month program. With the success of the first program, which was initially targeted to women 50 and over, RECREATE co-creators Kimberly Mylls and Melissa Lamson determined future programs would be opened to applicants ages 40 and over.
“We developed RECREATE after talking with a lot of different women who are in the next play of their lives. This stage is their time to take action, to be authentic and to create a legacy of their own,” says Mylls, a serial entrepreneur who spent more than 20 years in marketing and advertising as well as in the field of leadership coaching, training, and public speaking. “We work with bold, adventurous women who are reimaging what’s possible, and our program offers the coaching, connections, and accountability to help them bring their idea out to the world.”
The RECREATE Action Tank was developed to be an “A to Z” format for how to launch a business. Between three key full-day workshops, the RECREATE Action Tank also offers practical virtual business building sessions, “Creation Pods” or accountability groups designed to help keep the members on track with their goals. The Action Tank is unique because it encourages the members to break down their inhibitions, allow for more creativity, spark innovation, and have some fun.
“It’s not just about learning, it’s taking action,” says Lamson, an executive coach, author of six books, and speaker who has built and run companies in the U.S. and Europe. “We found a lot of women were tired of traditional networking programs that didn’t offer real value. We are giving these women the opportunity to connect—not only with the people who can help accelerate their idea into a lucrative business, but also with a community of like-minded women who are excited to grow, build, and expand.”
RECREATE partners with the best of the best—women entrepreneurs and leaders such as Christie Kerner, CEO and founder of My Little Mascara Club; Heidi Jannenga, co-founder and chief clinical officer of WebPT; Kathryn Blackwell, former owner of 4,000 franchises under Kahala Brands, which she co-founded; Courtney Klein, co-founder and member of the board of for Seed Spot; and Stacey Easterling, vice president of programs for the Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust. These women, and others, not only fuel the live workshops and provide personalized coaching, but they are also instrumental in the program’s final event.
On Saturday, January 15, the RECREATE Action Tank culminates in a live pitch competition. During the event, program members will present their ideas to the panel of judges, and one woman will win start-up capital from the RECREATE Fund to help launch her business.
As RECREATE gears up for its 2022 session, which will include two six-month Action Tank programs, Mylls and Lamson are now accepting applications from women 40 and over. For more information or to apply, visit www.RECREATEnow.org.
