The Arizona Sports and Tourism Authority (AZSTA) has awarded a record $5.2 million to 36 organizations that promote youth and amateur sports programs across Maricopa County.
Grants were provided to organizations in 12 communities – Avondale, Chandler, El Mirage, Fountain Hills, Gilbert, Glendale, Goodyear, Mesa, Peoria, Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe.
The grants will help fund an array of projects countywide, including new lights at Frank Borman Field in Maryvale’s Cartwright School District No. 83; new pickleball facilities in Avondale Elementary School District; gym renovations at SAGU American Indian College in central Phoenix; a new community playground at Mountain Park Health Center in Glendale; and athletic facility upgrades at Mesa’s Westwood High School.
Since its inception in 2001, AZSTA has distributed more than $32 million to help fund more than 600 projects across Maricopa County through its Youth and Amateur Sports grants, fulfilling AZSTA’s enabling legislation.
“AZSTA is proud to support these worthy nonprofits as they enhance the lives of people across Maricopa County through youth and amateur sports,” AZSTA Board Chair Teddy Eynon said. “With more than $32 million in grants distributed since 2001, AZSTA continues to fulfill the promise made to Maricopa County voters when they approved Proposition 302.”
Grant recipients demonstrated financial need, leveraged funding, community partnerships and a benefit to a local community in Maricopa County, with priority given to youth recreational facilities that are close to public schools or benefit them.
“This money will benefit the 2023 AZSTA Youth and Amateur Sports grant recipients as they carry out their missions in our community,” said Kim Sabow, chair of AZSTA’s Youth and Amateur Sports committee. “We are fortunate to have so many exemplary non-profit organizations, schools and municipalities, and it is our privilege to partner with them to make a difference in the lives of so many Arizonans.”
2023 Biennial Grant Award Recipients
Avondale Elementary School District
Cartwright School District No. 83
City of El Mirage
City of Peoria
Civitan Foundation, Inc.
Creighton Community Foundation
Dignity Health Foundation East Valley
Dobson High School
Fountain Hills Unified School District
Girl Scouts Arizona Cactus Pine Council, Inc.
Great Hearts Archway Classical Academy Scottsdale
Great Hearts Arete Preparatory Academy
Great Hearts Chandler Preparatory Academy
Great Hearts Cicero Preparatory Academy
Great Hearts Glendale Preparatory Academy
Great Hearts Lincoln Preparatory Academy
Great Hearts Maryvale Preparatory Academy
Great Hearts North Phoenix Preparatory Academy
Great Hearts Trivium Preparatory Academy
Great Hearts Veritas Preparatory Academy
Hunkapi Programs, Inc.
Mesa High School
Mountain Park Health Center
One Step Beyond Inc.
Phoenix Christian Preparatory School
Red Mountain High School
Rio Salado Rowing Club
SAGU American Indian College
Saint Theresa Parish – St. Theresa Catholic School
Seton Catholic Preparatory
Shearim Torah High School, Inc.
Skyline High School
Special Olympics Arizona, Inc.
Tempe Junior Crew
The Be Kind People Project
Westwood High School
Formed as a result of voter approval of Prop. 302 in Nov. 2000, AZSTA is responsible for owning and operating the State Farm Stadium; funding tourism promotion in Maricopa County; funding the construction and renovation of Cactus League Spring Training facilities; and funding youth and amateur sports projects and programs. For more information about the Youth & Amateur Sports Grant Program, contact AZSTA at 623-433-7500 or visit az-sta.com.
