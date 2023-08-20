Rancho Solano Preparatory School (RSPS), a private, PK-12, international learning community in Scottsdale, is excited to share expectations that the upcoming 2023-2024 school year will be one of unprecedented growth and development.
Over the past several years, Rancho Solano Preparatory School has experienced continuous growth, and this trend is set to continue in the 2023-2024 academic year. The school projects a significant increase in the number of students, with an estimated count of around 860 students compared to 750 in the previous year.
“We are incredibly excited about the upcoming school year and the remarkable growth we have experienced,” said Scott Salk, RSPS managing director.
To accommodate the surge in student enrollment, Rancho Solano has made strategic investments in its infrastructure.
For the 2024-2025 school year, the school will unveil a new lower school campus, designed to provide a cutting-edge learning environment for its younger students. Additionally, a new Middle School Campus has been established to meet the growing needs of this crucial stage in students' academic and personal development.
Recognizing the importance of having a strong and dedicated team of educators, Rancho Solano has increased its number of faculty members to approximately 125, ensuring that each student receives the individualized attention and support they need to thrive academically and personally.
As part of its annual tradition, Rancho Solano sets a thematic focus that aligns with the school's strategic plan, mission, vision and core values. The theme for the 2023-2024 academic year is “Back to the Brand,” emphasizing a renewed dedication to the school's unique identity and values. This theme aims to unite the entire Rancho Solano community under a common vision, fostering a sense of belonging and shared purpose.
Last year marked the return to in-person events and gatherings at Rancho Solano since the pandemic's onset, and the school is committed to continuing this trend in the upcoming year. In-person events, workshops and social gatherings will play a central role in creating a vibrant and engaging campus life.
“As we embark on the 2023-2024 academic year with the theme ‘Back to the Brand,’ we look forward to fostering a sense of unity and purpose among our students, parents and faculty,” Salk said. “Rancho Solano Preparatory School remains committed to providing an exceptional and individualized education experience, preparing our students to excel both academically and personally.”
Parental involvement is highly valued at Rancho Solano, and the school will increase its efforts in service-oriented projects and activities. A notable change will be introduced for 11th and 12th-grade students, with academic trips shifting towards fully service-oriented experiences, providing students with a unique opportunity to make a positive impact on the community.
Since its founding in 1954, Rancho Solano Preparatory School has been dedicated to creating an international learning community that nurtures the potential of every student. Guided by its core values of integrity, safety, zest for life and a passion for learning, the school's teaching model emphasizes critical thinking, problem-solving and high-order reasoning skills, enabling students to become global citizens and lifelong learners.
Rancho Solano graduates embark on a journey to higher education, receiving acceptances from colleges and universities worldwide. Recent graduates have gone on to Yale, the US Naval Academy, UCLA, Brown, the University of Madrid and McGill, to name but a few. Over the past two years, Rancho Solano graduates have received over $10 million in scholarships.
Rancho Solano Preparatory School is proud to be the only private school in the greater Phoenix area to receive IB authorization for the Diploma Programme. Its state-of-the-art facilities and technology, coupled with a diverse range of course offerings, empower students to explore their passions and interests to the fullest.
For more information, visit ranchosolano.com.
