Previously considered a small school with growth potential, Rancho Solano Preparatory School is now expanding its footprint and will have three campuses for the start of the 2023-2024 school year in August.
The Scottsdale school credited its “dedicated faculty, staff, talented students and committed families” for each of their part in making this growth possible in an announcement about the expansion.
The current Ventura Campus will become an exclusive upper school campus (grades 9-12). The upper school has grown 92% over the last five years, and Rancho projects an immediate 20-25% increase in upper school enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year, and a 60% growth in upper school enrollment over the next three years.
Creating an exclusive campus for these students with space to continue small class sizes, autonomy and more social opportunities will allow the upper school to flourish and provide greater opportunities not only for current students but also for prospective students awaiting the opportunity to join the school.
The building directly to the north of the current Ventura Campus will become the new middle school campus. This nearly 45,000-square-foot, single-level building will be remodeled to reflect everything Rancho’s middle school students and faculty have come to know and love in a space they can call their own. The middle school campus will consist of 27 brand-new classroom spaces, a cafeteria, a nurse station and administrative offices. The new middle school will also be able to accommodate growing demand, allowing the middle school to grow an additional 40% in the coming years.
At long last, parents with children at both the lower and middle/upper campuses will no longer need to commute back and forth. The new lower school campus will be located on the northeast corner of Pima and Via de Ventura. The lower campus will consist of two separate buildings: Phase I and Phase II.
Phase I is nearly complete with a two-story building consisting of 26 classrooms, a nurse station and administrative offices, plus outdoor play structures and a grass field. Phase II is scheduled to break ground soon, and will house 16 additional classrooms, an indoor gymnasium, a cafeteria and office spaces.
The opportunity for additional academic spaces allows Rancho Solano to open a fourth section of kindergarten, and subsequently a fourth section of each progressive grade level in the coming years (yielding an increased growth of 20%).
Rancho Solano Preparatory School is a private, PK-12, international learning community for high achieving students that offers an individualized education experience completely unique to Arizona. Established in 1954, RSPS cultivates in its students the ingenuity to thrive in a global society and to be architects of their future.
When students graduate from Rancho Solano Preparatory School, they are prepared to thrive at any of the best universities in the world, attending the colleges that are the best fit for them. The stimulating educational environment is strengthened through its diverse and vibrant community, specialized academic and enrichment programs and state-of-the-art facilities and technology. Students can choose to graduate with a high school diploma and the International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma or with IB certificates.
