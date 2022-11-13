So much to do
Here I sit in front of a blank page. Arizona’s north country just got slammed with wind and hail and more. Florida is bailing out of a tremendous hurricane. Puerto Rico is still reeling from a storm five years ago and again several weeks ago. Pakistan is flooded. Glaciers are breaking off into the ocean. And there’s Ukraine.
And here I sit, with so much still in front of me. When there are so many issues to be addressed, and so many problems to be answered, it can become overwhelming. There are so many situations that need to be resolved around the world, by individual nations, by our states, across our neighborhoods.
So, I can sit… and bemoan the fact that there is so much to do.
OR, I can get out of this chair and begin to do something about it.
There are local, national and international organizations and groups who do good work, whose efforts truly provide help to families and individuals in need. To leave them to fulfill their missions, to watch them complete their tasks, to sit and commend them – is WRONG!
I cannot no longer just sit. I have to DO something to satisfy my human urge to make this world a better place, to serve my brothers and sisters as I would have them help me, were I the one in need.
Some will say that writing a check or just contributing money online is the easy way to salve my conscience. Others would have me go outside and begin to rebuild homes, remove damage, provide water and meals, offer clothing. But if the only resources and abilities I have are fiscal, that too is proper.
The critically important deed is… to ACT. No longer to sit in front of the blank white page - but to provide resources, to give of myself, or at least to begin the process of offering some of what is needed, beyond the written or spoken words.
There is so much to do. In reality, I am not required to finish everything, but I am also not allowed to do just nothing. I feel I must do… something. So, I will stand up and go do it.
Join me.
Thank you.
Rabbi Dr. Robert L. Kravitz is well-known in Metropolitan Phoenix for his decades-long support for human and civil rights. He regularly writes and lectures on these subjects while serving as senior chaplain with the Scottsdale Police Department, and as a hospital chaplain with Jewish Family & Children’s Service.
