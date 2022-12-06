Money and time shouldn’t stand in the way of people trying to take care of their health, which is why Abrazo Cave Creek Hospital is offering 10-minute, low low-cost heart attack and stroke risk screening assessments Monday, Dec. 12.
The screenings check blood flow in carotid and ankle arteries and include a simple EKG for heart rhythm, a blood pressure check and overall fitness assessment. A clinician will review results for indications of an individual’s risk for heart attacks, stroke or peripheral artery disease.
Called an AngioScreen, the $59 assessment takes only about 10 minutes. Participants are provided with results that include color ultrasound photos of their carotid arteries, and encouraged to follow up and share any concerns with their personal physician.
Potential artery blockages and atrial fibrillation have been identified in several participants at previous AngioScreen events, according to Abrazo Health Outreach Manager Cindy Roberts, RN.
“We’re all busy during the holidays, but why not take 10 minutes to give yourself the gift of good health? The AngioScreen information can be used by participants to share with their doctor and should not replace regular examinations and consultations with their personal physician,” Roberts said.
Heart attacks affect more than 800,000 men and women annually in the U.S., and every year, more than 795,000 people in the U.S. have a stroke, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We are pleased to make this quick, low-cost screening available to the public at our Abrazo Cave Creek Hospital,” Roberts said. “We’ve had a very positive response to previous events and expect our Dec. 12 screening event to fill quickly.”
The screenings will be offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Abrazo Cave Creek Hospital, located at 5227 E. Carefree Highway. To register for the Abrazo Cave Creek Hospital heart attack risk screening event call 844-721-4068 or visit AbrazoHealth.com/events.
