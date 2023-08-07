Purse-Impressions, a 501(c)(3) charity, has been awarded a $7,000 grant from Carefree Kiwanis Club to assist in the development of its newly founded children’s program.
The charity celebrates the accomplishments and milestones of individuals recovering from alcohol and substance abuse with a “fresh start” purse or backpack. Purse-Impressions has gifted more than 4,500 bags in just over three years. The goal of the program is to encourage individuals to begin recovery with dignity, strength and the knowledge that someone cares about them.
The charity started after the tragic passing of founder Patricia Brusha’s 28 year old daughter Courtney to stage four cirrhosis of the liver. Brusha then began her mission, which was her daughter’s idea, to de-stigmatize the way people in recovery are judged by others.
Knowing that women and men in treatment are often a forgotten demographic, Brusha stumbled upon another important group that is overlooked — the children living with a parent who resides in sober living housing.
Of the 16 campus facilities that Purse-Impressions works with, eight facilities are sober living moms with infants, children and teens residing in these homes with them. Starting two years ago with a holiday toy and book drive for the kids, Brusha knew she wanted to do more and she knew exactly who to turn to for help.
“These children need more than just toys, they require backpacks, school supplies, diaper bags and basic hygiene,” Brusha said. “I just knew Kiwanis Club of Carefree was the first place to turn to as their focus is on helping children.”
When approached about the project Kiwanis was enthusiastic about supporting the children living in a rehab environment. The timing is perfect because school supplies are needed. There will also be a holiday donation later this year. Funds will be used to support children residing in Community Bridges Inc, Arizona Women’s Recovery Center and Hushabye Nursery.
Brusha said she is extremely grateful for the generosity of Carefree Kiwanis Club Benefit Foundation and looks forward to working together on this and future children’s programs.
Purse-Impressions’ strategy is to share Courtney’s story with others struggling with addiction and to help them improve their mental outlook by recognizing their accomplishments, promote self-confidence and support overall wellness.
For more information regarding either the Fresh Start or children’s program, visit purse-impressions.com or contact Brusha by emailing patricia@purse-impressions.com or calling 602-814-6679. Donations are accepted at the Charity Boutique, located at 7171 E. Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.